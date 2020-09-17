CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $305,250.82 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $305,250.82 and $23.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00101204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00245133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.01502769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00220358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.