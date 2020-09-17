CoinPoker Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,277.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $826,926.19 and approximately $17,277.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00259622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01491432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00194950 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,140,677 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

