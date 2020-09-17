CoinUs One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $213,523.75 and approximately $104.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001805 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001704 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

