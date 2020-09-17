Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

CL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.