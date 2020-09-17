Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shares Up 5.1%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.36. 174,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 88,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Collectors Universe news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 10.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 287.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

