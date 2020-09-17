ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $588.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000684 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,328,221,399 coins and its circulating supply is 12,287,179,572 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

