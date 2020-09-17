Compound Reaches Market Cap of $407.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $407.45 million and approximately $156.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $159.08 or 0.01453552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000447 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.