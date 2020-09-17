Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $59,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,019 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

