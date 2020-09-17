Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

