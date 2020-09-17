ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 395,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

