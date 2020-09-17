Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 8.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 694,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 634,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

