Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,273.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $119,273.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.04576788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035156 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.