Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,807. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.