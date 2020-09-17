Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,978. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

