Contrasting (CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) & Vectrus (OTCMKTS:VEC)

(CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get (CITY) alerts:

This table compares (CITY) and Vectrus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (CITY) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vectrus $1.38 billion 0.34 $34.72 million $3.21 12.68

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than (CITY).

Profitability

This table compares (CITY) and Vectrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (CITY) N/A N/A N/A Vectrus 2.11% 14.85% 5.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of (CITY) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Vectrus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for (CITY) and Vectrus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (CITY) 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectrus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vectrus has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Vectrus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vectrus is more favorable than (CITY).

Summary

Vectrus beats (CITY) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for (CITY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CITY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.