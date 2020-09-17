Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives $335.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.91. 9,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,835. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.