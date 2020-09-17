CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

