Cortex Trading Down 13% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and $4.70 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.87 or 0.04452075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035144 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

