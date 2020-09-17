COVA Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market cap of $614,528.49 and $1.54 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

