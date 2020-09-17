Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

