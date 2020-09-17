COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 245992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Main First Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.56.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

