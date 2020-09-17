Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 0.89. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

