Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.86.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total value of $1,041,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,966,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.46. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

