Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 63,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

