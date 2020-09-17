Crypto Village Accelerator Hits Market Cap of $767,943.80 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $767,943.80 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

