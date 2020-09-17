CSFB Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$12.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.87 on Thursday, hitting C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. The stock has a market cap of $898.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.14. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$12.39.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.