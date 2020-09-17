CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. CSX reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 258,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

