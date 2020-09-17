Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $78.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $68.06. 372,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,493. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.