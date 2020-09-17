CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.23. CVS Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.14-7.27 EPS.

NYSE CVS opened at $57.48 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.