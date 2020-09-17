Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Up 9%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 521,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 396,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.