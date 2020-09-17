Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DIFTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,146. Daito Trust Construction has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daito Trust Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.