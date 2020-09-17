Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $205.42. 87,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,653. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

