DAO.Casino (BET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $160,297.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003703 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.90 or 0.98455184 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

