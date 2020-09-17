DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $328,675.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, DATA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00241927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00098101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.01506394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00218750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

