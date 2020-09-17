David Victor Christopherson Sells 9,492 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $996,040.00.

NYSE FND traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $533,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

