Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Shares Up 63.9%

Shares of Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) shot up 63.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corp. engages in designs, manufactures, and finances factory built homes. It specializes in developing of homes and markets through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was founded on November 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Guin, AL.

