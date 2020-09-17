Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $7.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $29.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $219.94. 2,070,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $221.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

