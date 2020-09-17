Demars Financial Group LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 88,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,505,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,621. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.