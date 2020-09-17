Demars Financial Group LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 191.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $868,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 766,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,910 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 6,049,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

