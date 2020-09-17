Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,003. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

