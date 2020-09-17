Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.91. 8,170,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

