Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,195 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

