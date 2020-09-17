Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,237. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

