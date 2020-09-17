DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

DPSGY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

