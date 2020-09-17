Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.78 ($56.21).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR DLG traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching €36.60 ($43.06). 221,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.88 and a 200 day moving average of €34.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

