Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 164,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,170. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

