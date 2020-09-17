Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 7%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,654,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,577,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.