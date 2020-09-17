Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $50,933.72 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $50,933.72 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,066,008 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.