DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $7,890.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00840553 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003901 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,078,995,604 coins and its circulating supply is 4,863,997,912 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

