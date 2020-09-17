Dimension Chain (EON) Achieves Market Cap of $10.42 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $10.42 million and $273,516.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.